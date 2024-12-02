National Bank of Oman introduces Samsung Wallet in Oman

In collaboration with Samsung Gulf Electronics, this initiative redefines the payment experience by providing customers with an innovative platform that not only facilitates seamless mobile payment services but also enables users to conduct secure, contactless transactions across a diverse array of online, on-site, and in-store outlets worldwide.











A secure and seamless payment solution

Beginning on 28 April 2024, all NBO and Muzn customers will have the opportunity to activate Samsung Wallet through the Samsung Pay app.

Samsung Wallet allows customers to easily add their debit, credit, and prepaid cards from NBO or Muzn to the app, facilitating secure transactions locally and globally. Users can authenticate payments via facial/fingerprint recognition or PIN, ensuring encrypted storage of card details for enhanced security.

The digital wallet’s featured are achieved by utilising robust hardware and Samsung's Knox-based security technology. It provides a user-friendly platform for digital transactions and will evolve to include features for storing and accessing essential documents, aligning with Samsung's commitment to enhancing its portfolio through strategic collaborations.

To access the Samsung Wallet service, customers can effortlessly initiate the process by downloading the dedicated Samsung Wallet application from the Samsung Galaxy Store onto their mobile phones. Upon installation, they simply need to log in to their Samsung account to establish a personalised PIN and fingerprint for added security. They can then seamlessly add their cards by either scanning them or inputting the relevant information manually.

This partnership underscores NBO's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By leveraging the latest digital payment technologies, NBO continues to enhance its services, offering customers unparalleled convenience and security in their banking transactions.