National Bank of Kenya upgrades mobile banking services

The current NatMobile app allows customers to make payments, such as school fees, National Hospital Insurance Fund contributions, and utility bills and grants access to credit card statements. It also provides additional widgets, like a currency converter and a loan calculator.

The services available on the new NatMobile app includes account to account and account to mobile transfers, Mvisa, Pesalink, forex rate information, statement requests and applications for chequebooks and cards. Moreover, other services include school fees payments, credit card statements, NHIF contributions, and Kenya power utility payments.

The new mobile banking platform can be accessed through the Bank’s USSD code *625# or the mobile app. All transactions are authenticated by an OTP (One Time Pin) validation through customers’ registered phone numbers.