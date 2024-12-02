National Bank of Canada invests USD 103 mln in Flinks

The investment follows a successful launch by Flinks in the United States. This investment will also allow Flinks to continue its growth and meet the demands of fintechs, asset managers, credit unions, and banks with tools that enable innovation with financial data in North America. The company is also planning to grow its market share in the wealth and lending spaces, in addition to further enhancing its offerings in analytics & data enrichment.

This growth capital will allow a rapid acceleration of the company's already established presence in the United States, with a robust base of innovative customers, partners, and growing revenue in this market. Flinks plans to double its headcount to deliver on the growing need for better, more actionable data.