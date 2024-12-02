National Bank of Bahrain launches mobile banking app

The app enables account opening, whereby new customers will be able to join the NBB family within minutes from any location. The new NBB digital app has been developed in collaboration with NBB’s team and technology partners Backbase & Bring, and in partnership with Lenium, a local fintech.

The developers created a product offering all digitally available services offered via NBB’s branches into a one-stop-digital-shop. The dual-language app meets globally recognised standards and offers amongst others digital onboarding and account opening.

Other functionalities include biometric login access option as well as a password request for added security for returning users, diverse product opening options, instant issuance of debit cards with the option of pick up or direct delivery, money transfers, Al Watani rewards and increased chances of winning, and full management of debit, credit, and prepaid cards.