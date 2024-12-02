Natech Banking Solutions, a banking technology platform based in Southern Europe, has secured over USD 33 million in growth funding through its Series B capital raise.

The funding round includes USD 26 million in equity and USD 7 million in long-term, low-interest debt, underscoring Natech’s role in supporting modern banking across Europe.

Backed by a group of strategic investors from the banking and fintech sectors, this Series B round is part of Natech’s growth strategy. The funds were secured prior to the public launch of Snappi, an EU-licenced digital bank and a joint venture between Natech and Piraeus Financial Holdings, ensuring Natech is prepared to expand.

Aligned with its strategic roadmap, Natech is preparing for an upcoming funding round to support its AI-powered technology and expand into international markets. The anticipated Series C funding is expected to accelerate the company’s BaaS initiatives.

Natech provides services to multiple financial institutions across Europe. With a proven track record and a 100% client retention rate, its end-to-end, cloud-native platform enables banks and fintechs to deliver modern, customer-centric financial products efficiently.

The new funding enables Natech to:

Expand and scale its go-to-market and delivery capabilities to handle rising demand;

Accelerate R&D focused on AI, BaaS, and composable banking solutions;

Strengthen its position in the fast-growing Embedded Finance market, projected to surpass USD 7 trillion globally by 2030;

Improve its presence across the main European markets, including Germany, Italy, and Central and Eastern Europe.

Natech's solutions help clients modernise, scale, and stay aligned with evolving regulatory and customer expectations.

Natech launched AI features across its banking suite

In June 2025, Natech introduced capabilities to both new and existing clients across Core Banking, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Digital Engagement Channels (web and mobile).

In addition, using ML and NLP features, Natech’s AI-powered tools were set to deliver augmented customer experiences, optimise bank agent productivity, and increase operational efficiency, aiming to accelerate revenue growth and provide cost reduction benefits for all clients.