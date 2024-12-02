Natech launches AI features across its banking suite





Following this announcement, the new capabilities are gradually deployed to both new and existing clients across Core Banking, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Digital Engagement Channels (web and mobile).

In addition, through the use of ML and NLP features, Natech’s AI-powered tools are set to deliver smarter customer experiences, boost bank agent productivity, and increase operational efficiency, aiming to accelerate revenue growth and provide cost reduction benefits for all clients. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Natech’s AI-powered capabilities launch

Included in the key benefits of the new product are AI-Driven Assistants, which are embedded across platforms, offering real-time support, personalised recommendations, and automatic document preparation. These tools were developed to deliver account managers proactive insights, while enabling back-office teams to minimise time spent on manual tasks and focus on higher-value client engagement. At the same time, it also offers Hyper-Personalised Financial Offerings, which were designed to leverage behavioral and financial data, while the algorithms assess each customer’s profile in order to deliver dynamic pricing and tailored lending products. The process aims to result in lower friction, optimised portfolio performance, and deeper customer loyalty.

In addition, the new AI capabilities will include Real-Time Analytics & Early Warnings (new modules that continuously scan portfolios and transaction data to identify trends, predict liquidity needs, and flag early warning signs of default), as well as Human-Centered Reporting (which automatically generates summary sections that translate complex financial reports into clear, concise language in order to improve internal collaboration, reduce interpretation errors, and improved decision-making), and Operational Efficiency Through Automation, which aims optimise back-office operations by eliminating repetitive manual work.