Nasdaq rolls out new risk modelling service for the insurance industry

The cloud-based solution assists insurers, reinsurers, and brokers to unlock access to a range of risk models from several providers through a single service. While currently focused on natural catastrophes, with models spanning earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, and a few other perils, Nasdaq aims to roll out the service more broadly to cover other insurance-related risks in the future.

The upgraded Nasdaq Risk Modelling service is powered by the Oasis Loss Modelling Framework, an open source catastrophe modelling framework, offering customers modelling for financial structures. The cloud-deployed service also offers a Rest API to enable integration with external systems.