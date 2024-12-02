Nasdaq launches trading system testing solution

The service has been developed in collaboration with Sequitor Engineering, a Swedish fintech startup. Nasdaq Universal Test Facility is a cloud enabled, software as a service (SaaS) solution, that provides financial institutions with simulated trading on a range of global electronic marketplaces.

It provides full-scale, replicas of exchange test systems, where customers have full control over test scenarios executed in isolation from the rest of the market. Sequitor was founded in 2019 by to address the lack of effective testing facilities that they had observed working with financial electronic trading systems. Nasdaq Universal Test Facility is available to clients now.