Nasdaq goes live with Coupa

Nasdaq moved to the Coupa platform to manage its indirect purchasing (e.g. office supplies, professional services, marketing, IT, facilities, rent). In addition to Coupa P2P, Nasdaq implemented Coupas Sourcing and Supplier Information Management (SIM) modules to help streamline its supplier onboarding processes.

Nasdaqs businesses comprise trading and clearing; marketplace and compliance technology; data, analytics and index services; investor relations and board solutions; and securities listings.

