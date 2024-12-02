Narmi fintech raises USD 35 mln in Series B

Narmi was launched in 2016 and it arose to address a lack of digital innovation in banking. While Narmi isn’t a bank, it provides mobile, online, and digital account banking to regional and community financial institutions.

Narmi fits into a category of fintech companies that layer services on top of existing banking infrastructure. Competitors include Yapily, which provides a unified banking API for several European markets, including France and the UK.

Narmi offers products including digital account opening, business digital account opening, consumer digital banking, business digital banking and an administrator console. Recently, the company launched Narmi Analytics, a capability designed in partnership with Sisense to help users create personalized reports and dashboards. In the summer of 2022, Narmi plans to launch a business account opening platform geared toward banks with small- and medium-sized business customers.