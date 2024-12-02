Naqoda to provide core banking services to Oxbury Bank

The announcement means that another core banking challenger has arrived to join Thought Machine, Yobota, 10x Banking Technologies, Mambu, Ohpen, and others. Naqoda says it has worked alongside Oxbury, the specialist lender for farmers, since its inception and has worked with the bank to develop its core banking platform.

According to Naqoda staff, cited by AltFi, the company enables banks, new and old, to tailor their systems to their specific needs, at lower costs. Naqoda’s low-code development will make it more attractive and easier for both traditional and challenger banks to roll out. Naqoda also offers integrations with third-party banking systems and allows banks to roll out new products and services.