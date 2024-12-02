Napier Park invests in B2B payments provider Nvoicepay

The company also announced that Steve Piaker, Managing Director and Co-Head of Napier Park Financial Partners, will be joining the Nvoicepays board of directors.

Nvoicepays payment automation solution aims to transform the massive and expensive effort that goes into paying suppliers into a simple automated process. While most enterprises pay some of their invoices electronically, the most common payment method is still the paper check.

Founded in 2009, US-based Nvoicepay enables suppliers to be paid through an automated process, dramatically reducing costs and increasing efficiency.

Napier Park Financial Partners, the private equity group of Napier Park Global Capital, focuses on investing in innovative, high growth companies at the intersection of financial services and technology-enabled products and services. Financial Partners targets investments of USD 5 million to USD 30 million.