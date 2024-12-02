NAPCP, TSYS survey results identify commercial card program satisfaction, barriers, and opportunities

Survey data provides insight into the satisfaction and concerns of end-user program managers with current products and the adoption of emerging technologies. The survey report provides results by Commercial Card type including Purchasing Card (P-Card) and Travel and Entertainment (T&E) Card programs, Electronic Accounts Payables (EAP), alternative B2B payment solutions, expense management, and mobile payments and account servicing through mobile notifications.

Respondents to the survey indicate an overall satisfaction with their programs but also identify where the various products are perceived to fall short, including: controls and compliance, security, monitoring and controlling spend and tracking receipts.

The results of this survey show numerous areas where Commercial Card providers can both educate and better serve their end-user clients. Solutions available today address top areas of concern such as control and security related to all product types. Solutions including automated compliance monitoring and mobile alerts are not yet commonly adopted by end-users but could address their most commonly identified barriers to growth. Supplier resistance has long been a barrier to maximum EAP implementation throughout the industry. Providing flexible terms through dynamic discounting and other options will go a long way to making EAP adoption a more viable option for making payments.

Survey results identify and measure barriers to program growth and success, identifying key opportunities for providers. The top barriers are security, employee use of personal cards, and lack of upper management support.

In the area of barriers to more spend on P-Card Programs, respondents indicated that management concern is the biggest barrier, followed by policy restrictions.

Controls and compliance and incentive/rebate programs were the two most frequently reports aspects of T&E cards that could be improved.

Only 10% of respondents indicated they were likely or very likely to use mobile payments in the B2B space.

Also, payment security topped the list of concerns. Providers have an opportunity to discuss tokenization as a means of overcoming concerns.

What`s more, respondents were undecided when asked about the likelihood that their organisation would adopt alerts (38%) or two-way SMS (39%) in the future.

NAPCP is a memebership-based professional association commited to advancing Commercial Card and Payment professionals and industry practices worldwide. To become a NAPCP member, visit www.napcp.org/WhyJoin or email napcp@napcp.org.

TSYS provides solutions across the payments spectrum - from issuer processing and merchant acquiring to prepaid program management - delivered through partnership and expertise.