Nacha updates ISO 20022-to-ACH Mapping Guide and Tool

The tool also offers background, explanation, and examples. These updates include revisions to align with recent Nacha Rules changes, including the expansion of Same Day ACH, changes to return reason codes and adding the ability for an Originator to identify a recurring or single entry or an entry initiated as part of a standing authorization. In addition, the Mapping Guide & Tool now includes mapping for Notifications of Change.

The Mapping Guide & Tool provides a standardized way for financial institutions to translate ISO 20022 messages to and from Nacha’s ACH formats. By utilizing the Mapping Guide & Tool, financial institutions can also support the needs of their corporate customers that use ISO 20022 to execute ACH payments. Additional information is available in Nacha’s ISO 20022 Resource Center.

Developed by the International Organization for Standardization, ISO 20022 is the global messaging standard for financial business transactions, including payments. To facilitate the integration of ISO 20022 payment messages, in 2016, Nacha developed an ISO 20022-to-ACH Mapping Guide & Tool to assist financial institutions in translating ISO 20022 instructions for their corporate customers into ACH transactions.