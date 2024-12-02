Nacha selects Finicity as a preferred partner for account validation

In becoming a Preferred Partner, Finicity joins a select group that offer products and services that align with Nacha’s core strategies to advance the ACH Network. Nacha governs the ACH Network, a payment system that drives Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all US bank and credit union accounts. According to the official press release, more than 24 billion ACH payments were made in 2019, valued at nearly USD 56 trillion.

Finicity provides an Open Banking platform that aims to put consumers in control of their financial data, transforming the way they experience money for everything from budgeting and payments to investing and lending.