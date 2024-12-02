NAB suffers temporary online banking shut down

NAB customers across Australia who logged on to their NAB accounts on computers, mobile phones and tablets were greeted with the message saying that NAB internet banking was unavailable.

It is not the first time NAB customers have trouble accessing their online accounts. The bank’s internet banking website crashed in September 2012, which left customers without access for more than three hours.

The bank’s online bank also crashed in July 4 2012 due to an earlier glitch that caused problems throughout the bank’s eftpos, ATM and online banking services.