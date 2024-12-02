



The agreement focuses on accelerating the migration of critical workloads to AWS and further developing NAB’s Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, such as automated code development and training.











NAB has prioritised technological investment to simplify processes and deliver better customer services more efficiently.

The bank continues to work with AWS on areas like GenAI tools, including Amazon Q Developer, to improve productivity and speed up service delivery. Since 2018, over 3,360 NAB employees have become AWS Certified Cloud Practitioners, and NAB has launched cloud education programs modelled by other organisations.

AWS supports NAB’s GenAI program with tools like Amazon Q Developer, allowing developers to focus on higher-value tasks for customers. NAB’s digital channels, including internet banking and NAB Connect, along with services such as Simple Home Loans and Amazon Connect, are powered by AWS.

The collaboration began in 2013, with this extension following a previous agreement in 2022. NAB has transitioned 84% of its on-premises infrastructure to a public multi-cloud environment and continues to offer tailored training programs for employees as it advances its GenAI initiatives.





Rising cloud adoption in banking

Cloud adoption in the banking industry has seen significant growth in recent years, as financial institutions increasingly leverage cloud technology to drive innovation and improve operational efficiency. By moving critical workloads to cloud infrastructure, banks are simplifying processes, enabling faster product development, and improving customer experiences through better digital services.

In addition to cost savings and efficiency gains, cloud technology is helping banks stay competitive in a rapidly evolving financial landscape. Cloud platforms enable the integration of emerging technologies like AI, machine learning (ML), and data analytics, allowing banks to offer personalised services and improve risk management. With increasing regulatory requirements and the need for agility, cloud adoption is not just an operational improvement but a strategic imperative for banks aiming to meet evolving customer expectations and regulatory standards.