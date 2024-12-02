NAB enters a long-term cloud deal with Amazon Web Services

The partnership will also allow NAB to implement recent AWS innovations such as AWS Graviton processors, which were designed to help entities improve their efficiency and sustainability in the cloud. NAB kicked off its cloud adoption strategy in 2018 and has managed to move 70% of its applications to the cloud so far according to iosea.economictimes.indiatimes.com.

The bank has migrated its Global FX & Trading Platform (Murex) to the cloud and worked with AWS and three other global banks to launch the Global Open Finance Challenge. NAB representatives cited by the same source revealed that they will soon complete their roll-out of Amazon Connect, which will be delivered across all of NAB Group’s call centres. Amazon Connect is an omnichannel cloud contact centre that aids businesses in providing superior customer service while minimising costs.

The integration with AWS can leverage artificial intelligence to match NAB customers to the most appropriate Australia-based contact centre team member. Furthermore, Amazon Connect is now a part of NAB’s digital internet banking experience, which means that customers can use a button in the internet banking app and benefit from complete authentication without having to answer a list of personal questions over the phone.

Keeping up with NAB’s developments

NAB launched its mobile payment acceptance solution Easy Tap in October 2022 in order to allow small businesses to accept contactless payments on their smartphones or tablets. The bank aimed to make it easier for small business customers to run and grow their businesses.

Company officials have spoken with hundreds of small business owners around Australia and learned that they want their banking to be simple, digital, and time-saving. In order to save time, NAB Easy Tap removes complexity and provides real-time sales data via the NAB Hive merchant portal.

In September 2022, NAB has started to back the digital identity ecosystem ConnectID to support Australians to validate their identity across ecommerce, utilities, banking, and other services and improve protection against fraud. When signing up for a new mobile phone plan or another service, identity data will only be accessed when a customer initiates a transaction, authenticates themselves using their regular banking login, and provides express consent.

According to NAB representatives, using a digital identity would also help customers protect themselves from cybercrime. In online transactions, it will reportedly be easier to establish that the person you’re dealing with is genuine, which lowers the chances of falling victim to online fraud.