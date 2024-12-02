NAB becomes accredited data recipient

A competitive and innovative financial services industry is critical to ensuring great customer outcomes, and the growth of the economy more broadly. NAB reportedly recognises the value in ingesting data as a key enabler to deliver faster, easier, and more personalised products and services to our customers. NAB knows it will take time for customers to develop familiarity, trust, and understanding in using Open Banking; the bank has been developing several customer use cases for Open Banking and it is employing a test-and-learn approach to refine propositions that best meet our customer’s needs.

NAB is actively partnering to innovate faster with international non-competing banks, with big tech and fintechs, and looking beyond its domestic peers as the competitive benchmark, concludes the official press release.