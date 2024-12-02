



By introducing the Ready-Made Funds service, N26 aims to enable customers to choose a multi-asset portfolio consisting of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and Index Funds, with these resources being allocated across equity, fixed income, and non-traditional investments and provide more variation compared to investing in a single asset class. In addition, the range supports customers in selecting a fund option based on the risk level they are most comfortable with, including Mindful, Balanced, and Ambitious.











The launch of Ready-Made Funds comes just a few months after N26 introduced its Stocks and ETFs trading in 12 additional markets, enabling customers to invest in fractional shares. Customers across Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia were set to be able to manage their investment portfolio directly within the N26 app. This expansion followed the launch of its Stocks and ETFs trading product in Ireland.





Augmenting investing for customers

Through its investment offering, which now includes Ready-Made Funds, N26 intends to deliver the potential of long-term investing for all customers by leveraging an affordable and accessible investment product allowing them to start with as much as EUR 1. At the same time, the online bank focuses on educating and supporting more Europeans in exploring their investing opportunities. When utilising Ready-Made Funds, which can be done directly within the N26 app, users can select a fund based on their risk preference and the resulting estimated yearly return. The funds provide three target allocations managed by investment specialists. The N26 app enables customers to access their funds and monitor holdings, deposit or withdraw funds, manage investment plans, and view fund details.

Furthermore, N26’s new product is currently available in Germany, Austria, Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Belgium, with the company planning to gradually scale its availability to eligible users over the upcoming period. In addition, the funds are provided in collaboration with BlackRock, equipping customers with access to the company’s global investment and multi-asset investing expertise.