N26 unveils its US debit card benefits Perks programme

The partners include popular global brands in travel, mobility, wellness, education, and fashion. The new Perks and partners that are available are: Booking.com: Lime, Headspace, Babbel, Curology, Headout, YOOX,

Some of these newly announced Perks will be available for a limited time only whereas other Perks are ongoing products and services. In order to learn about the Perks program and the specific offer details, customers can simply click on the new “Explore” tab in the N26 app and select from the various available discounts and rewards.

Customers can receive their salary up to two days earlier when setting up direct deposit with their N26 accounts. Each account also comes with Spaces, which are sub-accounts that allow N26 users to organize and achieve their financial goals. Spaces can be created with a simple tap, and users can easily drag and drop money to and from their Spaces. Users can also make free cash withdrawals at more than 55,000 Allpoint designated ATMs in the US and abroad. They also get two free out-of-network ATM withdrawals per month nationwide.