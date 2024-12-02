N26 to offer new business current account





The N26 Business Metal account is designed for freelancers and the self-employed, offering 0.5pc cash back on all purchases. The cash-back payments will be made monthly into accounts, meaning that account holders will get EUR 5 back a month for every EUR 1.000 spent on the account a month.

The new account also offers travel, mobile phone, medical insurance cover, which includes family members, and insurance for car and bike rentals.

N26 Business Metal costs EUR 16.90 per month to customers.