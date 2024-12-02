N26 to launch joint accounts in Ireland







Each N26 customer can set up one joint account in just a few taps, and the max number of customers who can be part of a joint account is two. This way, users can easily manage their personal and shared finances within the N26 app, build financial habits, and work towards the same financial goals together.

The accounts carry a dedicated IBAN and can be linked to personal virtual or physical cards within the app. Customers with premium subscription are already able to create shared sub-accounts with close contacts.

The new service is being rolled out in 21 different markets served by N26.





Previous news from N26

In April 2024, N26 has launched its stocks and ETF trading product in Germany, offering 4% interest on savings for Metal customers. This new feature allows customers to manage their investment portfolio directly within the N26 app alongside their personal bank accounts, savings accounts, joint accounts, and crypto portfolio.

The digital bank aims to make stock trading easy and affordable, targeting millions of customers who have yet to explore the stock market. The product offers a simple pricing structure of EUR 0.90 per trade, with free trades included in N26 You and N26 Metal memberships. The company plans to expand its range of assets progressively and introduce free recurring investment plans for all customers.

This investment foray comes after in March 2024 N26 has introduced N26 Crypto, a cryptocurrency trading product aimed at enhancing the customer experience in France. This service allows N26 customers in France to invest in over 200 cryptocurrencies directly within their the app. It's part of its's strategy to offer more comprehensive financial management tools and meet evolving market demands. Eligible clients with French or German IBANs across all membership tiers can access N26 Crypto without additional costs, ensuring transparency, simplicity, and security.







