N26 starts test phase in Brazil

The mobile bank aims to help users manage their bank account on-the-go, track expenses and set aside money in real-time. N26 offers so called ‘Spaces’, which are sub-accounts that sit alongside users’ main accounts to help set money aside. The Brazilian N26 company has been moved into the beta phase.

According to Finance Forward, there should be approximately 200,000 interested parties on the waiting list, of which the first around 2000 will be accepted for test operation. The complete launch will be announced in 2022. At the start of 2021, the fintech suddenly received the necessary license from the Brazilian supervisory authorities. A company representative had already announced the market entry in Brazil in 2018.