N26 reaches 250,000 users in US

Just last month, N26 expanded its Perks program, one of the first debit rewards programs, to offer cashback and discounts from major brands, including Booking.com, Lime, and Headspace.

Without ever setting foot in a branch, through N26, customers can open an account in less than five minutes, instantly transfer money to their friends with MoneyBeam, and open sub-accounts for their savings goals using Spaces. Accounts opened through N26 also have no hidden fees and offer access to a network of over 55,000 Allpoint surcharge-free ATMs. Also, users can get their pay up to 2 days earlier with direct deposit. Banking services in the US are offered by N26 Inc. in partnership with Axos Bank, Member FDIC.

The app also gives customers access to a range of security features, including setting spending limits, locking their card if its lost, and enabling or disabling international charges.