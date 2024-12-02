N26 partners with Younited Credit to offer credit to its clients in France

The release of the new offering, N26 Credit, follows a number of other product releases in France in early 2017. N26 launched N26 Business, a business bank account for freelancers and the self-employed in April, its 3D Secure system in July and Apple Pay in October in France.

French customers can now apply for a personal loan directly within the N26 app by completing a few steps and using an electronic signature. The loans, offered by Younited Credit, range from EUR 1.000 to UR 40.000 and a duration period of 24 to 72 months. Customers receive an initial confirmation of their application immediately after signup and a final confirmation of the loan is sent within 1 working day.