N26 partners with Adidas to bring sportswear perks to customers

N26 revealed that its customers will receive a one-time perk on all regular items purchased through the dedicated N26 x Adidas link in the N26 mobile app. This offer is valid from 14 July to 15 October. N26 is a mobile bank founded in 2013 and launched in early 2015, according to crowdfundinsider.com.

More than 5 million customers in 25 markets have generated over EUR 2 billion in monthly transaction volume through its platform. N26 currently operates in: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the US.