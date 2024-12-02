N26 launches US rewards program to help customers earn cash back

The partnership with the card-linked offer platform aims to help customers earn cash back when making purchases with their N26 debit card. N26 account holders are automatically enrolled in the Perks program and can earn cash back in various categories such as groceries, local businesses, big box retail, and national quick service restaurants.

Customers will get money added directly back to their account without having to check back to ‘activate’ offers. Account holders are automatically enrolled and receive cash back rewards when spending with participating merchants which will appear as a credit in their main account every 15 days. The program will also be closely monitored for customer spending activity to inform future vendors that will be added to the program.

In addition to the new rewards offering launched, N26 also recently added features that help customers reach their financial goals within the Spaces function. The new savings features allow customers to automatically set recurring payments from their main account to any given goal, or automatically round up every purchase and deposit the change into a space with an option to double, triple or multiply the round-up by five.