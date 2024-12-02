N26 launches Travel eSIM

N26 has launched a new Travel eSIM with fully digital data plans created to keep travellers connected in more than 100 countries.

This launch expands the company’s travel offering, enabling customers to activate their Travel eSIM in just a few taps within the N26 app, without the need for a physical SIM card. The rollout follows the introduction of N26 SIM, expanding the digital bank’s expertise to offer fast and flexible mobile plans.

eSIM plans and 1% cashback for international travellers

The new solution allows users to leverage data plans at affordable prices, having the option to choose plan sizes personalised for their destination. They can activate travel data plans from the N26 app, and buy data in advance, with the reassurance that it will automatically activate when their device connects to the destination’s network, to avoid hidden fees.

N26 also delivers a range of travel benefits, including market-grade exchange rates that eliminate the need to manage multiple foreign currency accounts, and fee-free card payments abroad for simple spending without unexpected exchange fees. The company offers unlimited free ATM withdrawals internationally with no extra fees, travel insurance that covers situations such as trip delays, luggage damage, and medical emergencies, among others, and access to thousands of airport lounges with digital lounge access passes available in the app.

Additionally, the company aims to introduce 1% travel cashback in all in-person purchases made outside of Europe for all customers who have an active N26 Go or N26 Metal subscription. The cashback comes with no minimum spending requirements, nor does it have a limit on the claimable amount users can get on international spend while travelling in the APAC, the US, and all other areas outside of EEA, the UK, and Switzerland.

N26’s mission is to offer a solution that includes top exchange rates, travel insurance, and mobile data plans with no hidden fees and unlimited 1% cashback for those who travel internationally. Travel eSIM is currently available to all eligible personal and business customers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.