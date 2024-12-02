N26 launches Stocks and ETFs trading in Germany

With the introduction of N26 stocks and ETFs, customers will be able to manage their investment portfolio directly alongside their personal bank account, savings accounts, joint accounts, and their crypto portfolio, all within the N26 app.











Easy and affordable stock trading solutions

In a market where just 1 in 6 people invest in the equity markets, N26 aims to augment millions of customers who have yet to explore the stock market with simple and accessible tools that can help them easily take their first steps in their investing journey.

The new stocks and ETFs trading product will allow customers to buy and sell shares of hundreds of the most popular European and US assets and invest in global ETFs. The range of assets available to trade is set to expand progressively to over a thousand stocks and ETFs in the near future.

With a simple pricing structure of a fixed EUR 0.90 per trade, German customers will be able to invest at a competitive price, without being charged commissions or custody fees. N26 customers with N26 You and N26 Metal memberships will also be able to benefit from free trades as part of their subscription. N26 You customers will have 5 free transactions per month included as part of their membership, while N26 Metal customers will get 15 free transactions per month. In addition, the digital bank plans to roll out free recurring investment plans, giving all customers access to fee-free investing.

On top of bundling free trades into its paid memberships, N26 is also continuing to improve its offer for customers with a premium subscription: Interest rates offered with its Instant Savings product set to increase to 4% for N26 Metal customers on 9 April 2024.





What does N26 do?

N26 is a European digital bank with a full German banking licence. Built on the modern technology, N26’s mobile banking experience makes managing money easier, more secure and customer friendly. The bank has welcomed more than 8 million customers in 24 markets, and processes over EUR 100 billion in transactions a year.

N26 is headquartered in Berlin with offices in multiple cities across Europe, including Vienna and Barcelona, has a 1,500-strong team of more than 80 nationalities, and has raised close to USD 1.8 billion.