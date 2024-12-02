N26 launches premium digital bank account

N26 Smart joins N26 You and N26 Metal as The Mobile Bank’s third premium subscription, giving customers access to its popular money management features, according to the official press release.

With N26 Smart subscribers will have access to all the functionalities of N26’s paperless and branchless banking experience. These include digital account opening, instant notifications and automatic categorisation of spending through the Statistics feature, mobile payments with Apple Pay and Google Pay, in-app access to a digital version of their N26 Mastercard, and fund protection up to EUR 100,000 under the German Deposit Protection Scheme.

The launch of N26 Smart is the first of a series of planned updates to the N26’s product portfolio. The new N26 Smart subscription and planned changes to N26’s existing products build on five years of customer insights. N26 Smart will also be available to freelancers and self-employed individuals in the N26 Business Smart subscription.