N26 launches fully digital bank account

The new card can be used without the need for a physical card. The digital N26 Mastercard can be connected directly to the N26 app's mobile wallet. Online payments via Google Pay or Apple Pay are now possible immediately. Customers can also use the digital wallet to withdraw cash for free from NFC-enabled ATMs with contactless functionality without the need for a physical card.

If new N26 premium customers with a free standard account still need a physical card, this can be purchased for a one-time delivery fee of EUR 10. Existing users will face no changes. In April 2021, the digital cards will also be available for N26 premium accounts. Another change is that potential users can only test the sub-accounts known as 'Spaces' on a free account for 60 days. If consumers choose to use it permanently, they must follow a payment model.