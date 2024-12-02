N26 has rolled out paid premium accounts in Greece and Slovenia





All of these premium accounts come with benefits beyond those offered by basic free N26 accounts, including travel insurance coverage and special perks from brands like WeWork and Hotels.com, while Metal accounts additionally offer a special metal debit card, car rental insurance while traveling, and mobile phone theft and damage coverage.





N26 Business You accounts also boast 0.1% cash back on purchases. The perks come at a price, however, in the form of monthly fees: N26 You and Business You accounts cost EUR 9.90 (USD 10.88) per month, and Metal accounts cost EUR 16.90 (USD 18.58).





The premium account launches in new markets represent a new revenue opportunity after the neobank's departure from the UK market. The rollout comes on the heels of the N26's announcement that it will close all UK customer accounts effective 15 April due to Brexit.