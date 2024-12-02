N26 enters Germany's telecommunication market





Following this announcement, N26 will offer customers in Germany affordable mobile plans as a secure alternative to conventional mobile contracts. All plans will come with an eSIM, which will be activated in the N26 application, aiming to provide clients with fast access to Vodafone’s 5G network.

In addition, N26 clients will have the possibility to activate the plans digitally, with no paperwork, physical SIM cards, or long contractual periods. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.







More information on N26’s expansion in Germany

According to the official press release, N26 SIM was developed for customers who need flexibility and optimised pricing. By providing digitally-activated mobile plans on Vodafone Germany’s 5G network, N26 SIM will focus on delivering a secure and efficient user experience, which will take place without a physical SIM card. At the same time, by leveraging the modern eSIM technology, N26 SIM mobile plans will be activated directly in the N26 application, without the need for customers to visit a local telco store.

The plans will come with unlimited national calls and text messages, as well as free EU and EEA roaming, as per EU regulations, and fair use policies for calls and SMS apply. With N26 SIM, three data plans are available, and customers can choose between leveraging an existing phone number or getting a new one provided by the company. In addition, clients will have the possibility to cancel their plans with a month’s notice, without the need to end a fixed-term contract and binding commitments.

The new eSIM technology also adds additional benefits for individuals, allowing them to switch between multiple numbers and active mobile plans on a single device, optimising the way clients can separate work and personal connections, or stay flexible with travelling schedules abroad. N26 SIM is currently available to eligible clients in Germany who have a private N26 account. The launch took place in collaboration with the company’s connectivity partner, 1GLOBAL. In addition, the digital bank also mentioned that it plans to explore the process of expanding the offering to additional European markets in the near future.