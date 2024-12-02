



Through this move, N26 underlines its commitment to optimising its corporate governance and aligning its structure with its objectives for long-term expansion and development across Europe. Additionally, the conversion to this legal form provides the company with the ability to conduct operations under a single set of rules across the EU. This supports scaled operational efficiency and expanded flexibility to serve the needs, demands, and preferences of N26’s customer base throughout European markets.











Commenting on the news, representatives from N26 mentioned that the transition to an SE supports their company’s development strategy and enables it to meet its customers’ requests. At the same time, by having the international recognition of an SE, N26 intends to solidify trust and sustainably augment access to the capital markets.

Furthermore, being a digital bank with a full German banking licence, N26 focuses on providing optimal, secure, and customer-friendly mobile banking to customers in 24 markets across Europe. Since the start of its operations in 2013, the financial institution has secured approximately USD 1.8 billion in funding from several investors.





Serving the needs of customers through banking solutions

In a bid to further optimise its offering and expand its capabilities, N26 recently introduced several solutions as part of its product suite. For example, just over a month before completing its conversion into an SE, N26 launched Ready-Made funds, an offering allowing users to invest in diverse portfolios of ETFs and Index Funds managed by BlackRock investment specialists. Through this initiative, the financial institution intended to enable its customers to choose a multi-asset portfolio consisting of ETFs and Index Funds, with the resources being allocated across equity, fixed income, and non-traditional investments and offering more variation compared to investing in a single asset class.

Moreover, back in October 2024, N26 introduced its Stocks and ETFs trading in 12 additional markets, allowing more users to invest in fractional shares. As of the announcement, customers in Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Lithuania, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, and Slovenia were set to be able to manage their investment portfolio directly within the N26 app.