N26 brings out its first mobile-only business account

The account comes with all the known N26 features and a Business MasterCard.

N26 Business is available in all markets for persons who are self-employed. This is the first step into the business segment and will be followed by an account for legal entities. New customers can sign up paperless for the product within 8 minutes, just choosing N26 Business in the process. N26 Business account includes real-time push notifications for all transactions on the account and MoneyBeam - the instant money transfer. All account and card functions can be monitored and controlled from the N26 mobile app, including blocking or unblocking a card, ordering a new card or changing a PIN.

More than that, automatic categorisations of purchases into categories give an overview where the money is going. Users can tag transactions associated with one project with as many hashtags as they want to and pull overviews for just that project. This also immensely simplifies splitting the business from the personal purchases for tax reporting. The account also comes with a MasterCard Business that will give a cashback on all transactions of 0,1%, according to N26.