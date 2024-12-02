N26 Bank launches new insurance services

These new offerings aim to provide premium customers with extra peace of mind when it comes to their daily transactions. The new coverage plans help protect against unexpected events, but the changes also comprise new benefits, improvements to existing benefits, as well as exclusive benefits for ‘Metal’ account holders.

One of the most noteworthy changes involves travel insurance, as N26 is making sure that ‘Metal’ and ‘You’ account holders benefit from improve protection in the event of disruptions to their travel plans. Specifically, travel delays will be covered after just a two-hour delay (instead of four) and baggage delays after four hours (instead of twelve). In addition, the coverage has been updated to include personal liabilities up to EUR 500.000 per trip and covers the families or travel companions of premium account holders.

N26 travel insurance will still cover costs due to baggage and travel delays of up to EUR 500 as well as baggage theft and disappearance of up to EUR 2.000, medical emergencies including sports accidents up to EUR 1 million as well as trip cancellations and interruptions up to EUR 10.000.

When it comes to exclusive benefits for ‘Metal’ clients, these include expanded mobile protection and the ability to claim back twice as much as they used in the case of theft or damage to a mobile phone that’s less than two years old. It’s also worth noting that the insurance plan now covers accidental damage or theft with a value of up to EUR 2.500 per claim for newly purchased goods with a minimum value of EUR 100.

Other developments from N26

In May 2023, N26 launched its new N26 Instant Savings account in Spain, aiming to offer eligible customers interest on deposits. Following this launch, clients that have a Spanish IBAN benefit from a 2,25% AER (2,26% NIR) interest on deposits, with no minimum deposit amounts required, no conditions of permanence, as well as no additional fees, and no need to have their salaries paid directly into their account.

In January 2023, the bank introduced a new cryptocurrency trading product named N26 Crypto in Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Portugal, and Ireland. With N26 Crypto, customers in eligible countries gained the ability to buy and sell almost 200 cryptocurrencies in their N26 app.