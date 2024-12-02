



Focusing on supporting the upcoming growth of MyState, Backbase provided the bank with a new digital banking platform which is set to deliver a simplified, customer-centric digital experience to the latter’s users. In addition, MyState collaborated with Backbase to modernise its digital banking offering, intending to optimise money management via an improved, more user-friendly, and secure platform for customers.











How does Backbase support MyState’s development?

Through the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform, MyState’s range of personal digital banking capabilities is supported, including personal finance management (PFM), payments, embedded threat and fraud protection, and limits or notifications capabilities across all channels. According to Backbase’s officials, the company aims to assist MyState’s growth objectives via its platform and its features. By partnering with Backbase and utilising its technology, the bank intends to solidify its position and respond to the rapidly evolving needs of banking customers in Tasmania, while targeting development on the east coast of Australia.



Furthermore, Backbase underlined that, since the beginning of the company and MyState’s partnership, the two organisations have been focusing on facilitating a collaborate-to-win mindset. With the bank’s support, Backbase is set to further expand its operations and advance its development strategy across Australia. At the same time, Backbase’s representatives mentioned that, to date, nearly 250 production releases have taken place in the lead-up to the launch. The two organisations concluded that the bank currently holds the technology and machinery to continue its mission and deliver optimised services to its customers while increasing its capabilities.

Moreover, Backbase developed an engagement banking suite, merged with an advanced delivery methodology, with its flexible and modular offering allowing integration with other technologies that the bank previously invested in. Representatives from MyState confirmed that the implementation of the platform was efficient, with customers having a positive reaction to the new app and digital experience.