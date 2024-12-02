MyState Bank selects Temenos for digital banking expansion





For MyState Bank, Temenos Infinity will enable retail and SME customers to open a new account in minutes, make instant payments and manage their spending and saving with AI-enabled tools.

MyState Bank will access Temenos Infinity using The Temenos Banking Cloud, Temenos’ next-generation SaaS. More than 3,000 financial services institutions worldwide rely on Temenos’ cloud technology. The cloud solution enables banks and businesses to consume, manage and maintain banking services in a secure platform.