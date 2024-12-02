



Through this collaboration, eligible myPOS clients can access revenue-based funding directly on the all-in-one fintech platform. They can use the flexible repayment structure, where merchants can pay back by allocating a percentage of the funds received from card payments processed on myPOS.











The loans functionality can be accessed only by myPOS clients who meet specific requirements, such as being an active myPOS merchant for 12 consecutive months. Those who qualify can secure a loan and receive funding within a single day.

YouLend’s software platform and APIs enable its partners to extend their value proposition by implementing flexible financing products in their desired branding to their merchant base. Moreover, the company’s AI-driven decision-making allows more merchants and SMEs to access flexible and affordable funding.

By joining their forces, the two firms aim to deliver flexible solutions that enable business owners to focus on growth without having to navigate complex financial processes.

The companies plan to extend their partnerships to other countries, further supporting European SME growth by optimising cash flow management and offering a comprehensive financial solution.





Recent updates from myPOS

myPOS began expanding its presence in France in early 2025 with the acquisition of Toporder, a French cash register company. This acquisition supported the company in expanding its footprint in the French retail, food, and beverage sectors by providing integrated payment and cash register solutions tailored to optimise operations, improve efficiency, and drive growth.

In March 2025, myPOS completed the acquisition of UTP Group Ltd (UTP), a UK-based provider of payment solutions. This move aimed to expand myPOS’s presence in the UK and strengthen its ability to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in both the UK and Europe.

By integrating UTP’s direct sales team and established customer base, myPOS aimed to scale its reach and support for businesses in the UK.