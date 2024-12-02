Mynt has teamed up with Nordea to introduce a business credit card and spend management solution for SMEs in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland in 2026.

Nordea is a universal bank dedicated to bolstering the Nordic economies. It emphasises the financial growth of its customers by offering an omnichannel experience and fostering sustainable change. The bank's shares are traded on Nasdaq Helsinki, Copenhagen, and Stockholm.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for over 50% of Europe’s economic output. However, they often operate with smaller teams and limited resources, making efficient and user-friendly financial tools crucial for scaling operations and managing everyday expenses.

This partnership merges Mynt’s spend management infrastructure with Nordea’s comprehensive pan-Nordic platform. The companies provide a unified solution that enables SMEs to save time, increase control, and boost efficiency. Mynt and Nordea are committed to advancing financial solutions for SMEs by developing effective expense management tools tailored for the digital age.

Key features of the solution

The new offering includes an all-in-one business card and expense management product with features such as automated receipt handling, real-time spend controls, ERP integrations, and full accounting automation. By incorporating Mynt’s white-labelled infrastructure into Nordea’s services, SMEs will have access to a frictionless, digital-first toolkit.

The solution addresses the entire lifecycle of business spending, from onboarding and KYC/AML compliance to live reporting and seamless exports to accounting software. It is designed to simplify how SMEs manage company cards, reimbursements, and reporting.

Time savings through automation

Before automation, processing a single expense report could take anywhere from 20 to 45 minutes, including entry, correction, and approval. With Mynt’s technology, this task can now be completed in 30 to 120 seconds, representing a 95% reduction in administrative time. For the average SME team, this translates to a savings of 10 to 20 hours per month, unlocking hundreds of hours annually for more valuable business activities.