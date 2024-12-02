MYHSM partners OpenWay to accelerate digital payments in the cloud





The partnership means that banks and processors using WAY4 can now use MYHSM’s cloud-based Payment HSM as a Service in their installations. WAY4 users who prefer to run WAY4 on their own infrastructure can also benefit by handing over responsibility for providing HSM functionality to MYHSM.

MYHSM’s Testing Service will also help companies running WAY4, both in the cloud and on their own infrastructure, to test the implementation without major investments.