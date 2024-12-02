MyECheck to offer electronic check services to TradeRocket

Under the terms of the agreement, MyECheck will provide TradeRocket with electronic payment services to facilitate electronic payments for business customers using the TradeRocket platform.

TradeRocket was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in the US – its SaaS global supplier financing portal unifies buyers, suppliers and lenders in one location with the aim of providing buyers and suppliers cost-effective alternatives to traditional supply chain financing channels via more efficient invoice and data management tools for every stage in the supply chain.

Recently, MyECheck has launched eMobile Pay, a new mobile commerce platform. eMobile Pay is a mobile payment alternative to credit and debit card processing for businesses and merchants, and is free from card interchange fees. Instead of using credit or debit cards to load a wallet or make a payment, eMobile uses funds loaded from a linked checking account via any bank to process transactions.