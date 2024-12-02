myCorazon ERP partners with Nordigen













myCorazon ERP was developed by Germany-based software development firm Concepts System to facilitate a wide range of business and operations processes for enterprises. The platform includes a range of features that enable company owners and directors to fully take control of their company’s day-to-day activities. These include tools for the coordination of sales and buying procedures, warehouse and stock management, accounting, time-tracking, task monitoring, production, CRM, and DMS.

myCorazon ERP is designed for small and medium-sized enterprises in the DACH region and its mission is to digitise and simplify processes with a modern and intuitive solution and interface, according to the official press release. The integration with Nordigen allows the ERP platform to import financial data directly from clients’ business bank accounts, for improved accounting procedures and assigning payments for incoming and outgoing invoices.

According to Nordigen’s CEO, ‘Open Banking is an incredible tool for automation and for the simplification of common day-to-day business processes, helping enterprises grow, develop, and accomplish goals. As the technology of Open Banking continues to grow in adoption, it is safe to say that it will become a necessity for all businesses, across various industries, to reach new heights,’ the official press release concludes.

Other recent Nordigen partnerships

Earlier in October, France-based financial software company Abymap partnered with Nordigen to gain direct access to customer bank accounts. Launched in 2020, the French company offers Ana, an ERP accounting platform that aims to simplify the day-to-day tasks of entrepreneurs and freelancers.

Furthermore, Boogi, an engagement platform that helps businesses increase their revenue through incentives and loyalty programmes, also chose Nordigen as its Open Banking partner. Based in the UK, the company’s Open Banking-powered consumer tracking and automated marketing technologies allow customers to increase foot traffic and frequency of visits. The aim of the platform is to assist clients in engaging more customers, increasing revenue, and creating solid, repeat business, as stated by an official press release.

Last but not least, Nordigen dipped its toes in real-estate after partnering with UK-based referencing software Lettings in a box. The partnership is meant to improve application and assessment processes.