MyBank selects Path Solutions as technology solutions provider





iMAL is a banking platform which enables cross-asset risk management, straight-through processing, and supports transactions and investment processes including calculations and payments, collection and revaluation. It also helps financial institutions run and scale their business, minimising total cost of ownership.

Path Solutions will provide MyBank with an Islamic core banking suite in addition to branchless banking, and payments and personal financial management tools.

iMAL should facilitate the core areas of the bank including customer service, central bank reporting, facility management, as well as effective risk mitigation, Sharia compliance and internal controls to power the bank’s operations in the country.