MX fintech announces USD 300 mln funding round

The Series C venture capital deal was led by a USD 150 million investment from TPG Growth with additional participation from new and existing investors including CapitalG, Geodesic Capital, Greycroft, Cota Capital, Canapi Ventures, Digital Garage, Point72 Ventures and Pelion Venture Partners, along with Regions Financial Corp.

MX provides services primarily for banks and financial institutions that take vast amounts of transactional data and synthesises information to help end users to oversee and manage their personal finances.

MX reports that in the last 12 months the company has increased its market valuation to USD 1.9 billion and has built a client list that now numbers more than 2.000 banks, credit unions and technology companies and includes 85% of digital banking providers.