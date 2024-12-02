MX announces integration partnership with Hydrogen Tags

The Hydrogen offering helps businesses, regardless of technical ability, to implement fintech components. In partnership with MX, Hydrogen say they will cut development time. Powered by MX's financial data API, which provides access to MX account aggregation and enhanced data, Hydrogen clients will now be able to embed and secure financial data connections into their products.

Hydrogen Money and Cards clients will gain access to other MX applications such as automated financial management and insights produced with machine learning, and account connections for money movement.

Hydrogen's low-code API offering will enable organisations to build custom applications on top of their REST-based APIs, powered by MX's capabilities. This platform provides orchestration, UI, business logic, and data cleansing capabilities.