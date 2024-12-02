MX and Celero launch personal financial management tools

The award-winning MXinsights PFM platform delivers actionable real-time insights for a consumer based on their personal financial portfolio at their credit union. The agreement enables Celero credit union clients to integrate with the MX platform to provide their members with personalised, secure financial guidance about spending, budgeting, debt management, and account aggregation online and through a mobile banking app.











Financially supporting customers through innovation

According to Celero, credit unions are deeply committed to supporting their members' financial well-being. In today's digital-driven world, it's increasingly necessary for them to find innovative ways to deliver on that commitment more than ever. For these reasons, Celero made the strategic decision to collaborate with MX.

The integration of MX's industry-leading financial data platform into Celero’s digital banking solution is a step towards delivering an omnichannel digital banking experience for credit unions and their members. MX will be added to its partner’s ecosystem to enable credit unions to offer participants timely, personalised insights about their financial position and ultimately, contribute to their financial empowerment.

MX’s officials stated that as Canada shifts towards Open Banking, they’re happy to stand with Celero in enabling credit unions to connect third-party accounts and help their members achieve their financial goals. Together with Celero, they can enable digital banking solutions with data-driven insights powered by their MXinsights PFM platform. MX is building a foundation for future innovation between two companies while increasing the share of wallet and member loyalty for trusted credit unions in Canada.





More information about MX

MX Technologies helps organisations everywhere connect to the world's financial data and turn raw, unstructured data into a valuable asset to deliver intelligent and personalised money experiences. MX connects more than 13,000 financial institutions and fintechs ,providing a reliable and secure data connectivity network. Additionally, MX powers 85% of digital banking providers, as well as thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintechs, with a combined reach of over 200 million consumers.