MX and Boss Insights partner





This access bridges the data gap between SMBs and their banks – accelerating the speed and accuracy of SMB lending, funding, and payments services so they can spend less time collecting data.

Boss Insights provides technology that lets service providers increase the speed to decision, speed to monitor, and the cost savings of financial services for SMBs and commercial businesses.

The partnership between MX and Boss Insights gives SMB owners a 360-degree view of their business customers' financial health through a single application programming interface (API). The API provides real-time access and integration with accounting, banking, and commerce data from more than 1,000 data sources – such as QuickBooks, Xero, Shopify, Stripe, and Amazon.

Through this partnership, Boss Insights can securely access financial accounts on the MX financial data platform while MX clients gain financial insights to manage their finances.