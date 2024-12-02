MWTherapy and AxiaMed collaborate on healthcare payments

Under the agreement, AxiaMed’s SaaS-based patient payment platform Payment Fusion will be integrated into MWTherapy.

The integration is said to boost the financial performance of MWTherapy users.

This can be done by speeding up payments related to healthcare and streamlining of administrative workﬂows with secure credit and debit card processing as well as automated transaction reconciliation.

AxiaMed calls the integration especially significant during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will allow employees working from home to accept patient payments through Payment Fusion terminals having PCI-Validated P2PE.

For businesses that are open, Payment Fusion’s PAX and Ingenico payment devices support NFC, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.